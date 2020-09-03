THE BEST IN HISTORY

LAURINBURG — For the first time, Scotland High School has a higher graduation rate than the state.

The state’s graduation rate is 87.6%, but Scotland County graduated an all-time high of 91%. Since coming to Scotland County Schools, Superintendent Ron Hargrave has made it a mission to increase the graduation rate for the school system as well as decrease the number of dropouts.

“We have a singular focus and a common goal,” Hargrave said. “It’s not really one thing that we’ve changed, that has created this, it’s a combination of many. It’s continuous improvement and consistent follow-up. It’s developing relationships with students. Our On-Track Progress team meets weekly at the high school level to look at each student and make sure that they are on track to graduate.

“It’s about creating a culture where students want to come to school,” Hargrave added. “It’s about creating individualized opportunities for students and making sure they see the purpose of coming to school and getting an education.”

The graduation rate has been steadily increasing since the 2012-13 school year when it was 72.8%. The current 91% rate is 9.8% higher than it was last school year with a graduation rate of 81.2%

“Everything that we do is in preparation for our students to graduate,” Hargrave said. “But it’s not just about that moment of graduation, it’s also preparing them for when they walk off the stage at graduation and what their next steps are. We focus on connecting with students and building those relationships. It’s also about building relationships with parents and guardians as well and strengthening that educational partnership.”

Hargrave added that the school system tries to provide experiences and classes for students so that when they do graduate they’re either enrolled in college, enlisted in the military or employed.

“Kudos to the staff for creating those relationships that make children want to be in school,” Hargrave said. “This is not just a celebration at the high school level. Research shows that for some students, they start thinking about dropping out as early as third-grade. We start talking to students as soon as they start school about the goal of graduating high school. While it gets reported at the high school, it’s a total district effort. While we take pride in it, we can’t be satisfied until every child graduates and our rate is 100%.”

The dropout rate for the year is also expected to be much lower than it has been in the past, though the data won’t be sent to the state until October. Hargrave spoke about the drop out rate with WLNC during the Live on Main segment.

“I know we had about 100 students that had dropped out of school the year I got here,” Hargrave said. “If all things stay the way they are right now, we’re at 19 students. The good thing is that we know where all 19 of those students are … we’ve had conversations with each of those students.”

