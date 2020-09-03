Breakfast plate sale set for Saturday

GIBSON — The Woman’s Ministry at Gibson Pentecostal Holiness Church will be holding a plate sale and yard sale on Saturday.

The plate sale will start at 7 a.m. and end at noon. The yard sale will begin at 7 a.m. as well and end at 2 p.m.

“Of course if there is still food left at noon and people are still wanting to purchase plates, we will continue to sell to them,” said Christy Baxley, president of the Woman’s Ministry. “The same goes for the yard sale, if there are still customers shopping we will stay until they are finished.”

All plates will include grits, eggs and toast.

“Along with the sides, they will have a choice of sausage or bacon. The one meat plate is $5, plates with two meats are $6 and a plate with no meat is $3,” said Baxley.

The money raised will go towards various projects the ministry does for the community.

“We use the money mostly to help members of our community,” said Baxley. “We will use some of it for trips that the women in our group go on, but for the most part we use it to help others.

All of the items sold at the yard sale as well as the food and supplies for the plate sale are donated by the ladies of the ministry. This allows them to turn a 100% profit to go toward the ministry projects.

“Last year we used money we raised to adopt a family with 10 kids,” continued Baxley. “We bought their Christmas for them. We have helped a single mother by buying new tires for her car so she could get back and forth to work.

“We also, as a church bought cleaning supplies, toilet paper and laundry detergent for some of the community members that live near our church,” added Baxley. “Kristin Parker is over this outreach program.”

The Gibson Pentecostal Holiness Church is located at 13780 Francis st.

The plate sale will be carry out only.

“They will have the choice of visiting the yard sale before or after going in and purchasing their plates,” said Baxley.

