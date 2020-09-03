After 47 years in business, Chavis is hitting the road

LAURINBURG — After being in business for 47 years, Chavis Furniture is closing its doors and its owner is hitting the open road.

“I was born and raised in Robinson County,” said Craven Chavis, owner of Chavis Furniture. “I have owned a furniture store in three different states — North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

“It’s time for my wife and I to take the time to enjoy the years we have left,” added Chavis.

Chavis bought a new-to-him RV and plans to travel as much as possible.

“I found this RV and it was a great deal, I just couldn’t pass up on it,” said Chavis. “So last February I bought it.

“We went cross-country when I was in my early 20s,” continued Chavis. “We had a great time so I plan to do that again. I really look forward to visiting Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington. When we went on our last trip I wanted to visit and didn’t. I really regret not going so I plan on making a point of going to see them this time.”

Before the big cross-country journey, Chavis and his wife plan to do a little traveling on a bit of a smaller scale.

“We are going to the mountains next week,” said Chavis. “We usually try to stay at the four- and five-star campgrounds, and even then it’s under $100 a night. The people are always so nice and friendly when we go.”

Chavis has even tossed the idea around of selling his home and living in the RV.

“I’ve considered the possibility,” said Chavis. “Of course, we aren’t thinking of rushing into any decisions, we’ve just talked about it. “But, I did tell my wife we could just always be ready to hit the road when we wanted. We wouldn’t have to pack anything just gas up and go.”

Chavis Furniture is currently still open and everything is on sale.

“Everything is marked down at least 50%,” said Chavis. “Everything must go. I won’t be here next week of course because of our trip to the mountains but the ladies will be here keeping the store running while I am away.”

The last day the store will be open is Sept. 12.

“Any furniture not sold by our last day will be stored and still available for purchase,” said Chavis.

The doors to the store may be closing, but Chavis is excited about his new adventures ahead of him.

“I am looking forward to spending more time with my wife and enjoying the sites that our country has for us to see,” said Chavis. “And with the new RV, we can travel in comfort.”

Chavis Furniture is located beside Big Lots in the Holly Square Shopping Center. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]