Coronavirus spike still a concern here

LAURINBURG — Scotland County is still seeing a spike in COVID-19 numbers due to community spread.

As of Wednesday, Scotland County had 693 cases with 560 recoveries and eight deaths. The numbers have grown since the beginning of the week, which began with 664 cases and 475 recoveries.

“Just like every other county, we’re experiencing a spike in cases,” said Scotland County Health Director Kristen Patterson. “It’s partially due to community spread among other things, we’re seeing spread from churches and with the government mandating testing in long-term care facilities and prisons we’re seeing a spike in numbers specifically from the prison system.”

Patterson added that people should still be following the three W’s — wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands. As cold and flu season approaches there have been concerns about yet another spike though Patterson hopes its not the case.

“We hope there aren’t any more spikes since we’re currently having one,” Patterson said. “With cold and flu season coming up, we know not everything will be COVID but we just want people to be taking precautions not just for themselves but for the community. You could test positive and feel fine but if you get around someone else it could really affect them.”

Scotland County has different numbers than the Scotland Health Care System due to the system covering several counties such as Marlboro, S.C., Scotland and Robeson.

St. Andrews University

In the past week, there has been a surge of cases at St. Andrews University, which hadn’t yet seen a case during both the summer and spring semesters.

“We didn’t have any cases the entire summer and we didn’t have our first case until last week,” said Director of Communications and Media James Upchurch. “We currently have 34 confirmed cases. Some of the students have chosen to go home while others are quarantined here.”

Thirty-three of the positive cases were students, while one was faculty.

The university family has been taking precautions since before the first case by having daily temperature checks as well as having a residence facility with 48 beds specifically for quarantined students.

A Wednesday update from President Ellen Bernhardt on the university’s website stated 21 students had tested positive for COVID-19

“On Monday, I reported that three individuals had tested positive for COVID-19. As these individuals played sports, had roommates, and some had relationships, we began contact tracing,” the update read. “As a result, any roommate of an individual with a COVID-19 positive test, even if they test negative, has to quarantine for 14 days and be symptom-free for 3 consecutive days. Athletes on the same team who practiced without masks, not socially distanced, and for more than 15 minutes were asked to test as well even if they had no symptoms of COVID 19.”

Due to the cases, all athletic practices and weight-training have been paused for the next 14 days.

The update added that students are being provided both mental and academic support while in quarantine. The quarantined students are having symptoms monitored and food delivered to them three to four times a day. According to the update, most students who have tested positive are asymptomatic and continue to feel fine.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].