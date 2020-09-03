An early voting decision

LAURINBURG — Registered voters are having to make an important decision, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic: to vote by mail or in person on Nov. 3.

Either way, officials with the Scotland County’s Board of Elections say they are prepared to accommodate all voters.

One-Stop or “No Excuse” early voting will be available to Scotland County residents this election season. One-Stop voting is a process by which any registered voter may vote in person prior to Election Day — Scotland County voters may go to 231 E. Cronly St. beginning on Oct. 15 and continuing through Oct. 31 to cast a ballot.

For those who choose to vote in person, BOE officials are placing safety at the forefront.

“Precinct officials will be working behind sneeze guards,” said Dell Parker, director of the Board of Elections. “Our staff will also wear facemasks as well as face shields and gloves. Our voting booths will be 6 feet apart to practice the social distancing guidelines set by the CDC. We will have hand sanitizer and masks available for voters in need.”

The BOE is also concerned, as always, with the safeguarding of everyone’s ballot.

Chassidy Brewer, an elections technician for the Scotland County’s Board of Elections, says mail-in ballots are looked over by the Board of Elections and checked for inconsistencies. In North Carolina, data on who has requested an absentee ballot will remain confidential until Election Day.

The deadline to request a ballot by mail is Tuesday, Oct. 27. However, if a registered voter requests an absentee ballot, receives it through the mail but then chooses not to use it, they may come out to vote in person.

The Board of Elections at the County Annex will be open to voters on the following dates and times:

— Oct. 15 and Friday, Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

— Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

— Oct. 19 through Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

— Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Oct. 26 through Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

— Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— Nov. 3 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Voting hours on Election Day at county precincts will be 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Kelsie Lopes is a summer intern for The Laurinburg Exchange.