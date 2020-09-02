Office comes together for children with cancer

LAURINBURG — As The Laurinburg Exchange asks for donations for the community collection drive in observance of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, one local insurance agency immediately began plans to participate.

Farm Bureau Agent Matt Walker said his office will be donating copies of the book “The Nuff” by Veronica Waldrop and Cat Elliott and is working on collecting other items such as clothes and toys.

“This is great because a lot of people don’t know where to start, they just know they want to help,” Walker said. “And even something as simple as a book can go a long way for a kid.”

Walker added that the entire office has seen the effects of what childhood cancer has done to a family, as fellow agent Michael Fedak’s daughter — 7-year-old Madison— lost her battle with cancer last year.

“She was always smiling,” Walker said. “And even in her last months when she had visitors in the hospital she would ask them if she could pray for them.”

The Laurinburg Exchange is partnering with the Live Like Madison organization, which honor’s Madison’s memory and supports pediatric cancer research.

“We saw what the family was going through and what a big support the community was,” Walker said. “We want to be able to help those who are going through this.”

Giving back to the community is something that Farm Bureau has also been actively doing during COVID-19 by feeding essential working such as nurses and plans to continue soon by feeding the Laurinburg Police Department.

“We just like to be able to do things in the community to help and pay it forward,” Walker said. “Treating people well and not asking for anything in return.”

Contributions to the drive can be made weekdays until the end of the month at the newspaper office located at 915 S. Main St. in Laurinburg (The Oaks professional building), 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those who bring a contribution to The Exchange office, regardless of what is donated, will receive a commemorative sticker to thank them for caring.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].