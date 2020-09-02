Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of McGirts Bridge Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and took a $500 refrigerator.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cooper Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone stole copper piping from the residence totaling $4,500.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Ashley Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into the residence and stole two TVs, a PlayStation 4 and an Amazon Fire Stick totaling $830.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Purcell Road reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had stolen their Champion generator valued at $400 from under the carport.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Tuesday that while on South Main Street $800 cash, an Apple iPhone 8+ and debit card was taken. There is a person of interest.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Laurinburg Food Mart on Tuesday in response to shots fired into a vehicle. There was $100 damages and two uninjured victims. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Kadedra Ellison, 23, of Kennedy Street was arrested Monday for second-degree trespassing. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — George Spegal, 39, of Maxton was arrested Monday for a misdemeanor larceny warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Kidjah Ingram, 26, of Knox Street was arrested Tuesday for misdemeanor larceny warrants out of both Richmond and Cumberland County. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Carol Wanley, 50, of U.S. Hwy 401 South was arrested Tuesday for simple assault and communicating threats warrants. She was given a $1,000 bond.