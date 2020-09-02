FCC engineer started his education at RichmondCC

HAMLET – If you receive an email from engineer Jason Dailey, it will most likely include his name in English and in Japanese characters. That’s because Dailey works for Japanese manufacturer FCC in Laurinburg.

The multinational company headquartered in Japan makes clutches for automobiles and motorcycles.

“FCC’s North American operations supply clutches to various large car manufacturers. The facility that I work at exclusively manufactures the friction materials that are used in clutches,” said Dailey, a graduate of Richmond Community College’s mechanical engineering technology program. “What I like about my job is that it is constantly challenging. It affords me opportunities to learn about manufacturing and quality control processes within the company in great depth, and it affords me the opportunity to travel.”

In 2019, Dailey traveled overseas to visit FCC’s headquarters, as well as a couple of FCC’s manufacturing facilities in and near Hamamatsu, Japan.

Dailey, of Rockingham, graduated from Richmond Senior High School in 2012 and enrolled at RichmondCC the following fall. He knew he didn’t want the hassle of moving somewhere else to go to college or the expense. Plus, financial aid completely covered the cost of Dailey’s books and tuition at RichmondCC.

“Due to RichmondCC’s affordability, it was possible to select one major and change to another as my interests changed, without the risk of placing myself in a financial hole with little to show for it. That said, I did end up sticking to my first choice – mechanical engineering technology,” Dailey said.

Dailey became interested in this type of engineering after taking three levels of Metals Technology in high school. During his junior year, he helped design and fabricate an electric go-kart.

“This was a very interesting learning experience, and it basically solidified my interest in mechanical design, which ultimately led me to select Mechanical Engineering as my college major,” he said.

In the mechanical engineering program at RichmondCC, Dailey studied physics, chemistry, CAD, principles of quality control, and principles of machine design. These skills prepared him to perform the tasks of his current job, which include implementing measures to reduce manufacturing costs, improving safety and aiding in quality control.

“I do some CAD design, material testing, quantitative process analyses, and various other things,” Dailey said. “Without my start at RichmondCC, I would likely not know where to begin on some of the projects that I undertake – assuming I could manage to get a job like this in such a scenario.”

Dailey did continue his education beyond his associate degree from RichmondCC. He transferred to the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, where he graduated in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree. He has considered going to graduate school, but right now he’s focused on becoming a better engineer.

“I want to spend more of my time involved in mechanical design, whether that be product design, manufacturing process design, or something similar. I have a particular personal interest in energy production, particularly by renewable means,” Dailey said. “I would like to play a part in helping push forward the technology behind any number of renewable energy processes.”

Dailey has also considered learning additional skills that would be complementary to mechanical engineering, such as CNC machining, electrical engineering and welding. In fact, until the disruption caused by COVID-19, he had planned on taking RichmondCC’s machining technology program this fall.

“I may actually do so once life regains some sense of normalcy,” he said about returning to RichmondCC to broaden his technical skills.

Mechanical Engineering Technology instructor Annie Harden is proud of her former student’s success.

“The path you take is rewarding when you have made it work for you. Jason Dailey has done just that, and this is what happens for many RichmondCC Mechanical Engineering students,” Harden said.

A first-generation college student, Dailey said RichmondCC has something for people from all walks of life.

“I would recommend it to anyone who wants to attend college but is financially conscious and/or financially restricted. I would recommend it to anyone seeking a bachelor’s degree or higher as a means to reduce the total cost of college. I would recommend it to anyone who is unsure of the field that they want to enter but wants to test the college waters nonetheless. I would recommend it to anyone who already has a college education and/or a successful career and is seeking to add additional skills to their resume,” Dailey said. “By my estimate, there are few people who would not benefit in some way from attending RichmondCC, as it’s a very affordable college with an excellent quality of education.”

Wylie Bell is the marketing and communications director for Richmond Community College.