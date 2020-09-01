Local Day of Caring will be different

LAURINBURG — While many nonprofit organizations are canceling events due to COVID-19, the United Way of Scotland County is doing just the opposite. The annual Day Of Caring, an event that was established to promote the spirit and value of volunteerism, is the largest community service day in Scotland County, and this year’s Day of Caring will be a contactless, drive-through event.

“Now more than ever,” says Coy Moody, executive director for the United Way of Scotland County, “we need to support our partnering agencies and the work they do. Many of them have seen an increase in the need for service due to the pandemic. Our board decided to move forward with this event, in the safest way possible.”

Participants are asked to register for the Day of Caring by visiting https://www.uwscotco.org/DOC. During registration, volunteers may choose from a list of nine projects to complete. These projects include making home-made masks, no-sew fleece blankets for the elderly and homeless, and making “blessing bags” for hurricane season. School-age children can also participate by completing a “5K,” which encourages our youth to complete and document five random acts of kindness within our community. These acts of kindness can be anything that promotes kindness for others, such as picking up litter or writing letters of encouragement to school teachers or the elderly.

Last year’s Day of Caring was a big success, with more than 325 volunteers coming out to participate. This year, Moody hopes to see the community support the Day of Caring even though the event will be contactless.

“The Day of Caring is a demonstration of how people working together for the good of the community can accomplish great things,” Moody says. “ It also gives us a day to celebrate those agencies in Scotland County that are there when disaster strikes or when unfortunate circumstances hit that require a hand up. Unfortunately this year, we are in a much different climate and the COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to change our format. We are not going to allow this pandemic to force us to cancel this event.”

When asked about her hopes and goals for the event, Moody hopes that the pandemic will not stop Scotland County residents from giving back to their community and to facilitate opportunities for those that want to continue to support the needs of our community in a place they feel safe and comfortable.

The Day of Caring’s Campaign Kickoff will be held at the James L. Morgan Recreation Complex on Friday, Sep. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Completed projects may be brought on this date and participants will receive a goody bag from the United Way. Moody would also like to mention that there will be snacks, random door prizes, and other goody bags given to those that participate in the drive-through throughout the day.

“These projects don’t require huge time or monetary investment,” added Moody. “They are simple and easy ways to make a significant impact on a neighbor in our community. My hope is that people will look at our project list and want to do something for someone else. I encourage people to come to our drive through on Sep. 11. It is a chance for them to see firsthand the awesome agencies that work every day to change lives and create a better community for us to live and work.

“Some of these agencies operate by volunteers only — they don’t have paid employees,” she added. “They do it because they care about you, they care about me and they care about Scotland County.”

