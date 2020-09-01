A different way to enjoy bingo

LAURINBURG — Following a series of letters and numbers being announced on a PA system, one lucky person seated behind the wheel of their vehicle was able to stretch their hand out the window and exclaim “bingo!”

It was a scene repeated several times over an hour.

Participants might have been in their cars, but seniors were able to get out of their homes and socialize while having fun on a muggy Tuesday morning for outdoor bingo at Scotland Place.

The event allowed residents to come out, stay in their cars and enjoy several games of bingo with prizes of cleaning supplies and food.

“I’m just excited that I finally got to go somewhere,” said Joan Thompson, “and participate in a game that I love. It’s been so boring at home so I’m glad I was able to get out.”

The bingo was the second time Scotland County Parks and Recreation put on the first event being rained out. While only six people braved the weather last week, around 18 enjoyed the game this week with much better weather.

“I had been missing the activities here,” said Ora Tarlton. “I was glad to be notified of this bingo so I could come out and socialize a little bit and do a game.”

Senior Programs Coordinator Tammy Jacobs was happy with the turnout of residents who participated.

“When we do yoga we can only have 10 because they’re in chairs under a tent, but since they’re in their cars we’re able to have more,” Jacobs said. “I’m just glad seniors are coming out and getting out of their houses. They’re enjoying it and having a little bit of fun and we’re glad to be a part of that.”

Jacobs added that more of the outdoor activities like bingo could continue towards the end of September and beginning of October if Gov. Roy Cooper keeps the state in Phase 2. If the state does go into Phase 3, then bingo can begin to take place inside Scotland Place on a weekly basis again.

“Hopefully we’ll be opened up so they can come inside but we don’t know,” Jacobs said.

There will also be several future events for seniors like a treasure hunt on Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. with painted rocks scattered around the trails at the senior center with prizes such as a Walmart gift card or gift basket.

There will also be a hot dog lunch for seniors on Sept. 16 at noon complete with hot dogs, chips, cookies, water and gift bags with masks, hand sanitizer and wipes for all seniors who participate.

For information, contact Scotland Place at at 910-277-2585.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].