2 children missing after car is swept away

SMITHFIELD (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina are searching for two children who were in a car that was swept away by floodwaters early Tuesday.

A woman called 911 around 1 a.m. and reported that her car was swept off a road and into a creek near Smithfield with her and her children inside, news outlets reported.

The woman was rescued, but her children, ages 4 and 5, remained missing, Smithfield Fire Chief John Blanton said.

Four rescue boats overturned during the efforts and crews also had to be saved, Blanton said.

Searches were ongoing for the two young children.