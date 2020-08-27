More hot spots for Scotland students

LAURINBURG — More hot spots will be coming to Scotland County Schools to help those unable to access WiFi during virtual learning.

Chairman Rick Singletary spoke Monday at the Board of Education’s Committee of the Whole meeting about how parents are still raising concerns about not having access.

“That should not be a concern that a parent has,” Singletary said.

Superintendent for Auxiliary Services Cory Satterfield spoke to the board and explained that 100 more hot spots have been bought.

“They are supposed to be in the middle of September,” Satterfield said. “We have reached out to all the schools asking if they could find students in areas where the connectivity is the issue so we can see what we can do to help.”

Satterfield spoke that some areas in the county just do not have great connectivity for the hot spots leading parents to have to drive students to places like the school parking lots for classes.

“The bad thing is Scotland County Schools is not an independent provider,” Satterfield said. “We’re just trying to get them the equipment needed to help with their device or hot spot.”

Satterfield encouraged parents and students to continue using the help desk if there are issues with hot spots.

Despite some students not having the hot spots, principals reported a high number of students logging into classes during the first week.

“When we talked to our principals … the celebrations they said there were a high number of students online,” said Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Valerie Williams. “The support level of parents, to hear that from our teachers and administrators, have been phenomenal. Even in the classes, I’ve been able to visit remotely I’ve seen parents sitting there right beside those students.”

Williams explained that there have been technology issues such as teachers getting kicked out of Google Meet but the IT department is working on finding the cause of the problem.

“We started out a little worried on Monday when CANVAS and IM were not working,” Williams said. “But I want to say a thank you to the teachers for a solid job with everything they’re doing.”

