Gas prices will belocal effect of storm

RALEIGH — While Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday in the Gulf of Mexico, the financial impact of the storm is reaching across the country, even if there will be a limited physical impact locally from the storm.

Laura is the second named storm to enter the Gulf of Mexico this week, and because of that, average fuel prices nationwide saw a bump of several cents.

“With two storms threatening the Gulf Coast region, it’s likely to see a spike in gas prices,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “If platforms and rigs are offline for a long period of time, supply could tighten and prices could very well be impacted.”

The AAA reported it is keeping an eye on the gasoline market in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Marco and as Hurricane Laura makes its landfall, which took place early Thursday morning.

“While gasoline stocks remain at a healthy level, incremental increases are possible if these storms cause damage resulting in long-term impacts to oil rigs, refineries or the fuel supply chain as a whole,” a AAA release reads in part.

North Carolina’s average price for a gallon of gasoline increased 7 cents this week and is sitting at $2.07. South Carolina’s average increased to $1.95 per gallon. The national average is $2.20, increasing by 3 cents during the week.

Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters warned of “catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding” and 20 feet of storm surge.

The latest forecasts from the National Hurricane Center had Hurricane Laura making a sharp turn eastward after making landfall. The turn will point the hurricane in the direction of southern Ohio, Kentucky and northern Tennessee. The National Hurricane Center expects North Carolina to see no rainfall from the storm’s remnants.

With the lack of rain in the forecast for the coming week, the Lumber River’s water level was expected to drop below even marginal flood stage Thursday, and remain there for the near future. The river’s current water level is 12.2 feet, which is action flood stage. The river’s flood stage is 13 feet.

The National Weather Service forecasts the Lumber River’s water level to steadily decline this week before receiving the rainfall predicted for late next week. The water level is expected to drop to 10 feet by Monday.