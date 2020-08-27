Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Corona Avenue reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and stole a refrigerator, AC window unit and three tires totaling $1,100 loss.

Embezzlement

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Quality Plus reported to the police department on Wednesday that an employee had taken $800 from the business. The investigation is on-going.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Rontell Ratley, 24, of Laurinburg was arrested Wednesday for assault on a female and communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Danny Seals, 41, of Todd Circle was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tavares Smith, 26, of Stewartsville Road was arrested Wednesday for possession of a firearm by felon, carrying concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. He was given a $25,000 bond.

3. LAURINBURG — Kelvin Miles, 29, of Greensboro was arrested Wednesday for an obtaining property under false pretense warrant out of Guilford County. He was given a $7,500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Kendric Love, 27, of Blakely Road was arrested Wednesday for a probation violation warrant. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Victor Nguyen, 20, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested Wednesday for felony possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling drugs. He was given a $7,500 bond.