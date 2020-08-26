Break-in

MAXTON — The Scotland County Landfill on Patterson Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons broke into the landfill office and stole a laptop.

LAURINBURG — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating five reports of breaking and entering into motor vehicles in the area around Skyway Church Road and Airport Road. The reports came in on Tuesday and all break-ins occurred in parking lots in the area. Some of the vehicles did receive some damage from the break-in and one victim reported money and two firearms were taken.

Larceny

WAGRAM — A resident of Aberdeen Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons had stolen their Kia Optima LX valued at $24,000.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Parkton reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had taken their wallet with a Wells Fargo debit card and used it at businesses in Laurinburg for a total of $1,083.

LAURINBURG — A Laurel Hill resident reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had stolen their wallet with credit cards which were then used for $200 at businesses in Laurinburg.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that $300 damage was done to their vehicle after it was struck by gunfire.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lee’s Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons had obtained their financial card information.

Robbery

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Second Avenue reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that she had been robbed of her purse when the offender pulled a shotgun at her. There is a person of interest in the case.

Recovered vehicle

LAURINBURG — The police department reported that a 2017 Ford Fiesta was recovered from the Pizza Inn parking lot on Tuesday. The vehicle had been reported stolen by the Fayetteville Police Department. There is a person of interest and the investigation is still on-going.