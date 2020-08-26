NAACP issues its concern

“Recently, it was brought to our attention by several Scotland County citizens that statements posted on Mr. Ivey’s personal Facebook page included remarks that were considered insensitive, inappropriate and offensive.” — Herman Tyson

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Branch of the NAACP has issued complaints about a Scotland County commissioner and his comments on social media.

Commissioner Tim Ivey posted on his Facebook page comments on the recent murder of a 5-year-old North Carolina boy who was shot while riding his bicycle.

“As a Scotland County commissioner, Mr. Ivey should promote pride, unity and the highest quality of life in our community,” said Herman Tyson, president of the Scotland County Chapter NAACP in a letter to Chairman of the Board Bob Davis. “Recently, it was brought to our attention by several Scotland County citizens that statements posted on Mr. Ivey’s personal Facebook page included remarks that were considered insensitive, inappropriate and offensive.

“The comments were in reference to a recent tragedy in the news regarding an African-American man that is accused of killing a 5-year-old caucasian child,” continued Tyson. “Mr. Ivey suggested the appropriate course of action was to hang the person that was accused of committing the crime instead of sending him to prison. One person commented, ‘I got a rope,’ to which Mr. Ivey responded, ‘I got a tree.’”

The original post with Ivey’s comments has been removed, however he did offer a statement on his Facebook page.

“At the time the post was made, I had no idea of the race of the person that committed the crime,” said Ivey. “My post was in response to the cold-blooded murder of an innocent child and the circumstances in which they occurred. I later found out the race of the person that committed the crime, and that did not change my response to it, as it should not to any other person.

“The comments about the ‘rope’ was made by someone else, of which either he or Facebook removed that comment, not me,” Ivey continued. “There has been no outcry from my equal post about the officer that killed George Floyd, as he deserves the same fate.”

Ivey continued in his post explaining that he still stands behind his words.

“Since the murder of Cannon Hinnant, there have been two additional 5-year-old children murdered in cold blood, and both stories were posted to my Facebook page, without any opposition from anyone,” said Ivey. “There has been no outrage, no public comments condemning these actions and that, in itself, is an outrage.

“I stand behind my position, that all these murders should be dealt with equally and in the most heinous fashion as possible,” continued Ivey. “We must send a very loud message that it will no longer be tolerated. Never once did I say nor elude to the fact that there should not be due process in any of these cases.”

Davis also responded to the NAACP on Facebook.

“We take very seriously this issue and want to assure the Scotland County Chapter NAACP that a response is forthcoming,” said Davis. “A response has been drafted and in addition, we have sought outside counsel before releasing it to your organization.”

Both Ivey’s as well as the NAACP’s full statements can be found on their Facebook pages.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]