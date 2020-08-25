Hurricane forecasting: ‘… you can’t ever be certain’

Although Willie Drye is not a meteorologist, he predicts that the 2020 hurricane season could be potentially devastating.

Drye, an award-winning author known for his non-fiction work about the science of hurricanes and their impact on society, says the United States can expect a rough and extremely active season.

“The official prediction is that the Carolinas will see a lot of activity, with four or even five major storms,” Drye said when asked about what meteorologists have told him. “Unfortunately, some of them may make landfall. That’s the oddity of this kind of forecasting, you can’t ever be certain.”

The Atlantic Basin usually produces 12 storms on average in one season. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season could experience up to 25 named storms, with four of them becoming major hurricanes. There are currently two storms, Marco and Laura, tearing through the Gulf Coast. In addition to Isaias, these storms will make a total of three Category 1 hurricanes threatening the East Coast.

Drye’s early start

When he was 5 years old, Drye experienced his first hurricane. In October 1954, Drye traveled from his hometown in Misenheimer to Oak Island, then known as Long Beach, to help relatives whose homes had been destroyed by Hurricane Hazel. Hazel, recorded as the most powerful storm to ever hit North Carolina, made a lasting impression on him.

“It made quite an impression on me,” says Drye. “You would think it’d be frightening. I don’t recall being scared. I recall being fascinated. It was so dramatically different from what was normal.”

A graduate of Belmont Abbey College and UNC-Chapel Hill, Drye worked as a reporter for numerous newspapers from North Carolina to Florida. Hurricane Andrew made landfall near Miami in August of 1992, and while Drye was far from experiencing the worst of the storm’s winds, he was not spared the destruction it inflicted upon his city. This, Drye says, was when he decided to intensively research hurricanes and their history.

“I decided that if I was going to live in a part of the world where something like Hurricane Andrew could happen, the only way I could stay sane was to learn everything I possibly could about hurricanes,” Drye said.

During this research, Drye came across a booklet about the Labor Day hurricane of 1935. The storm, which later became the subject of Drye’s first book, Storm of the Century: The Labor Day Hurricane of 1935, was one of the most powerful hurricanes in US history. The Cat 5 hurricane had a devastating effect on the Florida Keys, with strong enough winds to derail an eleven car train.

The 2020 season

Drye has consulted with meteorologists to confirm his predictions about the 2020 hurricane season. Greg Nordstrom, a professor of meteorology at Mississippi State University, has spoken with Drye about this season and has speculated that the numerous storms coming toward the East Coast have the potential to be disastrous.

Planning ahead is key when preparing for a storm. Drye stresses that waiting until the storm is a day or so away to plan or evacuate could be catastrophic. Preparing an emergency supply kit, having a safe space, and taking steps to protect your home’s structure are things that can keep our community safe during these hurricanes.

“If you live on the coast, especially the southeastern coast, you need to take the threat of tropical storms seriously and make preparations. I have found that one of the hardest things humans have to do is acknowledge you are in danger. If you do acknowledge that, you have to take action,” says Drye. “One of the most important things you can do to protect yourself and your family is make a plan, and stick to that plan. Do not wait until the last minute.”

When asked what he has learned from his years of researching and experiencing hurricanes, Drye said he has learned how stubborn and cantankerous people can be regarding preparation for storms. Billy Wagner, an emergency management director in Florida, told Drye many times, “I have to deal with human nature and Mother Nature, and I can’t control either.”

