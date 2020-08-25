Community and staff input on superintendent search heard

LAURINBURG — Educational leadership, communication with parents and staff, staff relations — all top skills that community and staff are looking for in a new Scotland County Schools superintendent.

During Monday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting, the Scotland County Board of Education heard from North Carolina School Board Association Director of Policy and Legal Counsel Allison Schafer about the results from the superintendent search survey that went out to staff and the community.

The survey was the first step in the process of finding a new superintendent after current Superintendent Ron Hargrave announced he was leaving in June.

“You have a staff and community survey that you asked folks to complete,” Schafer said. “They were the same survey but filled out by different groups of people. Part of that is to compare and contrast what your staff and community want in a new superintendent.”

Schafer explained that 159 people completed the community survey with 46 writing in the comments, which is a standard amount of surveys for a district the size of Scotland.

From the staff, the survey was above the numbers expected with 261 completing the survey and 74 writing in the comments.

“It’s for people who have wanted to take an opportunity to weigh in, it’s not a scientific survey,” Schafer said. “It gives you some information from those who wanted to take the time and be heard.”

Schafer explained to the board that there was consistency between what the staff was looking for in a superintendent and what the community was looking for as well. From skills to traits the community and staff had almost the exact same time five, just in different orders.

“Experience as a principal and classroom teacher were the top two for both groups in experience qualifications,” Schafer said. “Both groups thought that whoever comes in has to have experience as a principal and classroom teacher.”

Other qualifications asked for were someone with experience in North Carolina education, experience in instruction and curriculum development and experience in finance.

“That’s what you have for input,” Schafer said. “Our next exercise goes to the board. Having been informed about what your folks want by the survey it’s now for you to let us know what you are looking for.”

The board spoke to Schafer about what they wanted in a superintendent which included educational leadership, community involvement and data-driven.

“We will do a rating sheet for you all to think about using when you’re looking at applications and you’re interviewing candidates,” Schafer said. “Just to keep you guys on a safe track.”

The application process is next and the board will continue to meet with NCSBA in closed session since by North Carolina law the applicants and candidates are to be kept confidential.

