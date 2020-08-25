BIRTHDAY OF BOOKS

“Like all county departments, the library staff has worked very hard at providing goods and services to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. We provided curbside service during the initial period of the pandemic. After we opened to the public in early June, we have been working at providing support to the community to enable students to study from home by increasing the number of hot spots, eBooks and databases available for both facility and student use.” — Leon Gyles, director

LAURINBURG — How do the numbers 79, 1, 12, and 55,000 relate to Scotland County Memorial Library? Easy.

— 79: On Friday, the library will celebrate its 79th anniversary serving the residents of Laurinburg and Scotland County, and its services have grown extensively in those 79 years.

According to the library’s current Director Leon Gyles, the county’s first public library was established in the late 1930s by the women of the community. Through their efforts, the materials required to establish a public library were obtained. County officials authorized the women to use a second-floor jury room in the courthouse for this first public library.

Money for new books and for better and more adequate quarters were lacking, however, and that first library closed.

But things would soon change.

The current Scotland County Memorial Library had its beginning at a meeting called by Mrs. A.M. Fairley on Feb. 13, 1941.

“At this time a number of people met at Mrs. Fairley’s home to discuss the possibility of opening a library for the citizens of Scotland County,” according to information supplied by Gyles. “It was through the efforts of this group of concerned citizens the first Scotland County Library was opened on Aug. 28, 1941.

The new library occupied the entire second floor of the former Goodwin home at the corner of Cronly and Atkinson streets.

On Dec. 11, 1950 — after six years of planning and work by community members — the Scotland County Library moved to a new location, occupying space at the Ed Guest Building next to the First United Methodist Church at the corner of Atkinson and West Church streets. At the dedication ceremony, the library’s name was officially changed to Scotland County Memorial Library – the first memorial library in North Carolina dedicated to the men and women who fought in World War II.

The new library had an added distinction of being the first new library building erected in the state since the Second World War.

— 1: According to Gyles, the first director of the local library was Virginia Crumpler Adams.

In October 1967, built with $80,000 in private donations, a $92,000 federal grant coupled with $45,000 from the sale of its old building, the library opened in its current location at 312 W. Church Street. This new building was designed to accommodate twice the number of books as the old facility, allow for additional research and study space, and have a community room which could handle a meeting of 50 people.

— 55,000: Gyles said the original library had “a few hundred” books available to the community. Today, that total has ballooned to more than 55,000.

“Scotland County Memorial Library is a full-service public library, offering most things featured in a city library, at a smaller scale,” Gyles said.

Some of the more important services provided by the library include the internet and all of the digital resources (eBooks, audiobooks, DVDs, databases — including The Laurinburg Exchange online; a bookmobile; student access via student school ID number to various digital resources; and NC Cardinal, enabling the collection to grow from 55,000 to over 6.5 million items.

— 12: Gyles, who is the library’s 12th director and has served in that capacity for the library for more than 12 years, said the library has become an iconic and important part of the community.

“It’s very important … because we provide internet (and WiFi) service at the library for people to handle business with DMV, license plate office, submitting job applications and IRS to file income tax, to name a few,” he added.

“Like all county departments, the library staff has worked very hard at providing goods and services to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gyles said. “We provided curbside service during the initial period of the pandemic. After we opened to the public in early June, we have been working at providing support to the community to enable students to study from home by increasing the number of hot spots, eBooks and databases available for both facility and student use.”

Anyone needing further information concerning the library and its services please contact the library staff at 276-0563.

“As always, the library is committed to serving the community with excellence,” Gyles said. “Come celebrate with us.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]