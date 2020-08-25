The road to recovery from coronavirus

LAURINBURG — Brittany McLaurin, a Laurinburg resident, has battled COVID-19 and is able to say she won the fight.

“I was diagnosed with the virus on Aug. 17,” said McLaurin, “but I had the symptoms about a week before I was tested.

“Altogether the recovery has taken two weeks,” added McLaurin. “During those two weeks, I was quarantined to my home. I made sure to get plenty of rest, I also drank a good bit of Gatorade and water. I also took Tylenol and Prednisone to help with the symptoms.”

Where some residents are finding themselves in the hospital battling the virus, McLaurin was one of the fortunate ones who was able to stay home with her family while she recovered.

“The day I found out I had the virus, my husband and two children were tested,” said McLaurin. “They all tested negative and never had any symptoms. I am blessed to have been able to stay home with them while recovering and them staying safe and healthy.

“I think all of my family really handled it pretty well,” continued McLaurin, “but I did just find out after getting off quarantine that my mom and grandma were terrified and they cried for me due to me having health issues.”

McLaurin reiterated the importance of protecting others by taking precautions.

“Limit who visits your house,” said McLaurin, “always wear your mask and if you don’t have to go out then don’t.”

Not everyone is as fortunate as McLaurin. Even with numerous COVID-19 patients recovering, it can be more difficult for the elderly as well as those with pre-existing medical issues.

“I just can’t thank God enough for healing me and allowing me to beat the virus,” said McLaurin. “I am blessed and I will be forever thankful that he left me here to raise my baby and be with my family because there were days that I felt so bad I thought I would be leaving this world. God showed mercy on me.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]