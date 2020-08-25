Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Muse Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole $25 cash. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had broken into the residence and caused $150 in damages. Nothing was reported to be missing.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — The Food Lion on the Northside Square reported to the police department on Monday that a white male wearing a black polo shirt, baseball hat and tan shorts came in and stole a 12-pack of beer valued at $11. He then left in a blue hatchback car.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — Pizza Hut reported to the police department on Monday that a $50 counterfeit bill had been passed.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Inzia Prince, 25, of West Boulevard was arrested Monday for disseminating obscene material. She was given a $7,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kenneth Campbell, 23, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested for assault on a female and communicating threats warrants. He wasn’t given a bond for the charges. He was also served warrants for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony hit and run, failure to give information for an accident, failure to report traffic accident, reckless driving and aggressive driving. He was given a $20,000 bond for those charges.