Maxton, ministry lead group effort to make giveaway a success

MAXTON — More than 780 people received school and cleaning supplies, groceries, and a hot meal during the town of Maxton’s Back To School Drive-Thru Giveaway.

The event began at 11 a.m. Saturday with the line of cars waiting to drive through starting at St. Matthews AME Zion Church and ending at Beacham Park. It was sponsored by Kingdom Citizens Outreach Ministry of Waxhaw and the Maxton Recreation Department.

“I think it went outstanding,” said Jamie Smith, Recreation Department chairwoman.

“It’s about helping people and that’s what we’re here to do as a community,” she added.

It was the third annual back-to-school giveaway, but the second year in partnership with the Waxhaw ministry team, Smith said. The ministry team came to town during Hurricane Florence, and has since remained a community partner.

“We just have kind of adopted it (Maxton),” said Debra Marsh, ministry co-founder.

Marsh said COVID-19 and the ministry’s love for the community propelled it to return to Maxton Saturday with about 50 volunteers to help distribute supplies and hot meals.

“Everything that we do is volunteer, and we do it because we have a passion,” Marsh said. “We have a passion for serving.”

There were about 300 recipients last year, but she thinks more people came to the giveaway this year because people have spread the word, Marsh said.

Smith said she is grateful for the passion and partnership of the ministry and other organizations that helped make the event possible.

She commended St. Matthews AME Zion Church, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and officers from Maxton, Rowland and the St. Pauls police departments for their involvement in the event.

Maxton Chief of Police Na’Shayla Nelson could be seen packing grocery bags into vehicles and giving juice to children in attendance at Beacham Park.

“We enjoy the partnership we have with the Recreation Department and their efforts to engage with the youth,” Nelson said.

The efforts of other law enforcement agencies helped make the giveaway “a safe and fun event,” the police chief said.

Smith hopes to host another back-to-school celebration next year, if the logistics and manpower are available, she said.

“If God says so, it will be done,” Smith said.

