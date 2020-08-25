Residents exercise their faith on streets of Fairmont

FAIRMONT — “It’s not a protest, it’s a profession of life.”

The Rev. Kerry Revels used these words to describe a prayer walk in Fairmont that drew about 100 participants Saturday. Revels and nine other pastors preached during the event as other participants marched behind them. The walk began at the Fairmont Police Department and ended there with a prayer. The route led participants from Main Street to Walnut and Pine streets, and back to the police department.

Revels is the associate pastor at Mt. Hebron Holiness Church in Maxton. But he seeks to spread the gospel message throughout the county, Revels said. Through faith people can find freedom, truth, life and joy, he said.

“The ministry should always start at home,” Revels said.

Revels participated in the July 20 Lumberton prayer walk, but described the walk in Fairmont as a “more intimate” experience because community members became involved and joined in worship. Some people came out of their homes to watch and respond. One woman joined the group on Walnut Street.

“She began to worship God in the middle of the street,” Revels said.

He described the woman’s response as a powerful experience.

“She became a part of the march,” Revels said.

Residents seemed “very touched” by the prayer walk, and he believes the event brought a “strong message of hope,” Revels said.

“We feel like it was a very successful, very successful event,” said the Rev. Brent Chavis, who led the event and helped organize the Lumberton prayer walk.

Carrie Jacobs, who attended the prayer walk with other members of Pembroke Assembly of God, said she was affected by the event.

“It was a very humbling experience watching people praise and worship outside of the church’s four walls,” she said. “People who normally don’t attend church were able to hear the gospel preached.”

Chavis said he wants to see more churches get involved. Similar events are planned in other county municipalities.

“We can get more accomplished that way,” Chavis said.

The goal is to minister to community members and connect them to God, he said.

Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards said the department was honored to escort participants through town.

“It was nice to see the community come together,” he said. “The Fairmont Police Department was proud to be involved in such a positive event that saw a need for prayer in today’s uncertain times.”

The group is planning a tent revival event Sept. 19-25 in Lumberton, but is still working on finding a location, Chavis said. Another prayer walk will not be held until after the revival.

Anyone interested in joining future events can contact Chavis at [email protected]

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]