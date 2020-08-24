Masks, gatherings targeted by UNCP

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke enacted a face-mask requirement for most indoor settings and harsher punishments for large gatherings a day before more guidance was given by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to higher education campuses to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The move comes after UNCP reported 45 more active cases than was reported Aug. 14, and 29 more active cases since Monday’s report. Fifty-three students and two employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Thursday.

“In the best interest of our university community, we are clarifying and strengthening our stance on the wearing of face coverings (or masks) with the adoption of a formal regulation,” Chancellor Robin Cummings wrote Thursday in a letter to the UNCP community.

“These numbers certainly are concerning, but I can share that very few cases, if any, are directly linked to the classroom environment,” Cummings wrote. “In partnership with Robeson County Health Department, we have confirmed a number of events that have occurred off-campus contributing to the increase in confirmed cases.”

The NCDHHS issued a release Friday stating that further enforcement of rules concerning facial coverings and limiting social gatherings was needed at colleges and universities.

“Institutions of higher education should use student codes of conduct and work in coordination with local law enforcement to ensure compliance for students,” the release reads in part. “The guidance also recommends limiting on-campus housing, closing communal dining settings and implementing procedures to isolate and quarantine cases appropriately to slow the spread of the virus.”

The campus in Pembroke requires a facial covering be worn in any building on campus and outside when social distancing isn’t possible.

As far as large social gatherings, Cummings said there will be “clear and swift consequences” for any violators of the governor’s order prohibiting gatherings outdoors of more than 25 people and indoors of more than 10, and the town of Pembroke will help to control the enforcement of large gatherings on and off-campus.

The Robeson County Health Department reported Thursday that two county residents have died in the past week after contracting the novel coronavirus and 245 new cases have been reported since Aug. 12.

Robeson County has recorded 3,125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first case was reported March 21.

Revivals, funerals and fraternity/birthday parties are some of the leading causes of contraction of the virus, said Bill Smith, county Health Department director.

“As the virus has become community-acquired, one cannot automatically blame a business or a classroom as the cause,” he said. “There used to be an expression that went,’Excuse me, you are in my personal space.’ Nothing wrong in using it again unless you are at a party of 250 — at that point you checked your personal space at the door.”

Of the cases reported Thursday, 131 were female and 114 were male. The case reports that listed race showed 98 were American Indian, 35 white, 29 Hispanic and 26 African American.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported Friday that 12 patients were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and 15 employees were in quarantine.

The state health agency reported that as of 11:30 a.m. Friday 151,919 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in North Carolina since the pandemic started. Of those cases, 2,494 have resulted in death. The number of state residents currently hospitalized because of the coronavirus is 1,015.

