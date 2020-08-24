Judge sentences Maxton man to 16 years in prison

RALEIGH — A 43-year-old Maxton man was sentenced Thursday to 16 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing two firearms.

Larry Lowery was sentenced to prison Thursday by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III, according to a statement from the office of Robert J. Higdon Jr., United States attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Lowery pled guilty to possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony offense on Jan. 30, according to the statement. He qualified as an armed career criminal because of numerous felony breaking and entering convictions. He faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

“Citing the years of criminal conduct, including breaking into a middle school and church at the age of 37, U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III found a sentence above the minimum requirement was necessary and appropriate to protect the public and promote respect for the law,” the statement reads in part.

Lowery was arrested Feb. 13, 2018, on breaking and entering charges. Two weeks before his arrest, Lowery broke into two businesses in Robeson County, according to court documents.

“When the deputies took Lowery into custody, they found two stolen firearms in Lowery’s pockets. Lowery is a convicted felon with nine separate felony breaking and entering convictions spanning over two decades,” he statement reads in part.

The case was investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney J.D. Koesters prosecuted the case.

Lowery was previously incarcerated for three years and three months for charges that included misdemeanor theft and drug charges, breaking and entering into a house of worship, and felony breaking and entering charges, all committed in July 2014; among other charges, such as felony breaking and entering in 2002, 2003, 2006 and 2009.