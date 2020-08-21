A key to the city

Photo courtesy of the city of Laurinburg

Alpha Alpha Phi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta, Inc. was given the Key to the City by Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis on Thursday morning. The group received the key for their or the many impactful contributions they have made to Scotland County and surrounding counties. One of the major service projects, S.E.A.T.Z. (Serving Elderly Adults Through Zeta), has provided benches at Scotland County Senior Center, Wagram Recreational Center and Market Park. Their goal is to provide benches in areas where senior adults frequent such as hospitals, recreation centers, parks and much more.