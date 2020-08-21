Online absentee ballot return envelope is fraudulent

Parker: ‘… not being used in North Carolina’

LAURINBURG — In what is being deemed an online hoax, registered voters are voicing concern over absentee ballots that reportedly show a party affiliation on the outside of the mailing envelope.

Some residents have also reported seeing the fraudulent ballot envelopes online.

“I have never seen the items that are in the picture …” said Dell Parker, director of the Scotland County Board of Elections. “That is definitely not being used in North Carolina.”

A search by The Laurinburg Exchange showed the ballot return envelopes are also not being used in any other state.

In Scotland County, Parker said the absentee ballot return envelopes and labels contain only the following information:

— The voter’s name and address

— Precinct number

— Application number

— Election type and date

“There is no way for anyone handling the envelopes to know what party the voter is registered with,” Parker added.

Voting by mail

It’s a practice that has been in existence since the Civil War.

Although only about 10% of ballots cast in 1996 were done by mail, the practice of absentee voting by mail has continued to increase steadily through 2018, when about 25% of ballots were sent by mail.

With the country still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, absentee voting mail is expected to reach historic levels for the 2020 presidential election.

Currently, a total of 46 states offer a process for voting by mail, including North Carolina. Of those, according to the nonprofit Open Source Election Technology Institute, 24 have Democrat governors and 22 have Republican governors.

While election experts say fraud in mail balloting is slightly more common than in in-person voting, it’s still such a minuscule amount it’s not statistically applicable.

According to a piece by NPR, Amber McReynolds, a former Colorado election official and now the CEO of the National Vote at Home Institute, and Charles Stewart, director of the MIT Election Data and Science Lab, recently put the numbers in context in an op-ed in The Hill titled “Let’s put the vote-by-mail ‘fraud’ myth to rest.”

Over the past 20 years, they write, more than 250 million ballots have been cast by mail nationwide, while there have been just 143 criminal convictions for election fraud related to mail ballots. That averages out to about one case per state every six or seven years, or a fraud rate of 0.00006%.

“Expanding voting by mail will be a challenge in most states in 2020,” they write. “But we reiterate: There is no evidence that mail-balloting results in rampant voter fraud, nor that election officials lack the knowledge about how to protect against abuses.”

According to most Board of Election officials across the nation, anyone wanting to vote by mail should be requesting a mail-in ballot as soon as possible.

In Scotland County, registered voters can do that by calling 910-27702595 or going to the BOE website at www.scotlandcounty.org.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]