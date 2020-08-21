‘Best of the Burg’ coming soon

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Exchange is partnering with the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce to bring Scotland County residents a chance to vote on the Best of the Burg.

“I can’t name all of the categories right now, but I’m sure we will have ‘Best of…’ categories covering eateries, banking services, auto parts providers, car dealerships and many many more,” said Chris English, executive director of the Chamber.

The votes for the separate categories will be counted by the Chamber and The Exchange to determine which business has received the most votes.

“There will be a printed ballot form in The Laurinburg Exchange, as well as a web link to an on-line ballot form that will be posted on the Chamber’s website — www.laurinburgchamber.com — as well as our social media pages,” said English. “Residents can vote using one of the two provided methods.

“We are excited about the “Best of the Burg” competition and the opportunity to work together with The Laurinburg Exchange on this promotion,” continued English.

The winning businesses will be awarded a certificate to display, showing their customers that they were voted best in their category.

“We have some wonderful businesses, restaurants and services in our area and we want the community to get involved and help us recognize these folks for being the ‘Best of the Burg’,” said English. “As an added incentive, anyone that submits a ballot will be entered into a drawing for $100 in Chamber gift certificates.”

