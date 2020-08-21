Utility customers will need to begin paying past-due amounts

LAURINBURG — Those who haven’t been paying their utility bills due to Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order will now have to start paying both their current bills and catch up on their past-due bills.

City Manager Charles Nichols spoke to the City Council on Tuesday about how many residents in the city haven’t paid their bills and how the city is going to be working with him.

“Everyone is aware of the governor’s orders and after he extended it he let it finally let it expire and put the authority in city councils hands,” Nichols said. “To date from where we are and where we normally are as of today, we have 1,023 delinquent accounts.”

The utilities include electricity, water and sewer. Currently, the city has an outstanding balance of $338,045.43 from the unpaid bills.

“It could have been a lot worse, we could have been in a lot worse situation from a cash flow standpoint,” Nichols said. “But $338,000 is a lot of money for our residents to have to come with too.”

Nichols explained that those who have unpaid balances will be able to pay it over the next six months and a press release has been sent out to explain the process as well.

“We have a standardized form basically that lays out what the six months are,” Nichols said. “And what those delinquent accounts are and gives them a total of what the past dues are and gives them a breakdown of how to pay it over the next six months … when they get their bill each month for the next six months it will have their regular usage and then it will have that one-sixth of the total amount that they’re due.”

Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans asked Nichols if the utility department can disconnect those who aren’t paying now, which Nichols explained is up to the Council.

Nichols explained that, even prior to the executive order, the city wasn’t disconnecting residents in February or March.

“I think we should revisit it in five months to see how many people are caught up or not,” Councilmember James Garby said. “Then we decide are we going to cut off 800 people or are we going to give them a few more months. If someone has made no attempt then obviously they need to be cut off but if someone is paying and needs a few more months then we work with them.”

Council was in agreement on talking about it at a later date but also asked what the difference was between this year’s unpaid accounts versus last years.

“Last month it was about a 25% or 30% increase of uncollected accounts,” Nichols said. “For the three-four months saw it’s crept up.”

The press release states that the payment plan period only includes bills with a bill date of March 1 to July 1.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]