Library providing more resources for students

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Memorial Library is working to be another resource for both students and parents during virtual learning.

The library has numerous resources for the public and is hoping to encourage students to use them while they’re learning from home.

“If you are a student in Scotland County Schools in grades six and up you can come into the library and you can check out books here,” said Youth Librarian Jenna Knight. “Or you can use our NC Kids Digital Library. You can also access public computers as long as an adult is with you and your power school number is just like a library card number.”

The library also offers hotspots for educational purposes only but an adult must be the one to check it out as a social security number is needed in case it doesn’t get returned and the library account also cannot have any fines.

“We have our own hotspots that were provided through a grant through the state library system last year,” Knight said. “So our hotspots are independent of the school systems … if they’re in the process of getting a hotspot from the schools then they can still have both so it’s a good back up source for you while you’re waiting on the other hotspot.”

The hot spots are checked out for three weeks at a time, but there is a data limit for the hotspots. Those who might go over the data limit can return the hotspot and get another one.

The library is also offering free WiFi in the building to students to help get their work done. Due to COVID-19, there is a one-hour time limit for being in the library but Knight added the WiFi extends to the parking lot as well so those who run out of the one-hour quota can utilize the WiFi outside.

“I suggest that if you’re in sixth grade to utilize those e-resources and if you have any questions we’d be glad to provide you with assistance,” Knight said. “If they have any issues, questions or just need some assistance with the technology we can provide some assistance.”

For information contact 910-276-0563 ext. 5 or email [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].