A DREAM COME TRUE

WILMINGTON — Dreams do come true, even for those who come from small, rural areas like Laurinburg.

Christopher Everette, an award-winning documentary filmmaker and Laurinburg native, is a prime example of chasing dreams and making them come true.

“I grew up in Laurinburg — born and raised,” said Everette. “I’ve always been a creative person, even as a kid. I’ve always wanted to be involved in making movies in some type of way. I was raised by my grandparents and my mom. All of them were very supportive throughout my life and especially in my career.”

Everette has accomplished his dream of becoming a successful film producer with the support of his family.

“I’ve always dreamed about it, but never thought I would actually be doing it,” said Everette. “It’s been a long road to get to this point but I’m still on the journey. We have some great films in the works and I can’t wait to share them with the world.”

Recently, Everette received a shocking surprise that has boosted his morale even more and helped encourage him to continue moving forward.

“A few months ago I saw that Hilarie Burton, a Hollywood actress, urged everyone to watch ‘Wilmington on Fire’ so they can learn the true history of the 1898 Wilmington massacre,” said Everette. “So I reached out to let her know that I really appreciated the support — and she responded back.

“She invited me to her Instagram live talk platform and we had a great conversation about ‘Wilmington on Fire’ and she … wanted to be more involved with ‘Wilmington on Fire: Chapter II,’” continued Everette. “It’s been a huge blessing to get her support.”

In a recent WECT News article, Hilarie Burton talked about sharing her excitement and support of Everette and his films.

“I’d been a summer tourist in Wilmington, NC, for much of my childhood, and as a young adult I filmed six years of ‘One Tree Hill’ in the community,” she said. “I owned a home in the Historic District and thought myself to be educated on the many chapters of the Cape Fear district.

“’Wilmington on Fire’ showed me how little I actually knew, and opened my eyes to the heartbreaking history of oppression that spawned from the 1898 massacre,” Burton continued. “Christopher Everett has done the state of North Carolina a great service by uncovering long-buried truths and exposing them. I’m committed to helping him as he continues to do this important work.”

‘Wilmington on Fire’ can be seen on Amazon Prime, Vimeo On Demand and KweliTV. The next chapter is expected to be released in November 2021.

“We have a crowdfunding campaign for ‘Wilmington on Fire: Chapter II’ going on right now that ends on Aug. 26,” said Everette. “You can pledge today on Seed&Spark at www.seedandspark.com/fund/wof2.

“I am inspired to make the films that I make — to tell the stories that mainstream media won’t tell,” continued Everette. “Especially stories on the black experience in America.”

Everette has several other projects that are either in the works or have already been produced.

“Other than ‘Wilmington On Fire, Chapter II,’ I am also currently directing and producing ‘Grandmaster,’ a feature-length documentary about a former karate champion’s struggles through declining health to preserve the martial arts that have defined his life, ” said Everette. “I have also produced and co-financed ‘The Black Baptism,’ a narrative short film, informed by a mysterious voice, an imprisoned young woman must pass a series of enigmatic tests or face a terrifying death.”

Everette’s life has changed immensely from the days of his childhood growing up in Laurinburg.

“My life now is very busy these days,” said Everette. “I run my own film company, Speller Street Films, in which we develop, produce and finance films of all genres, mostly documentaries. I’m also the communications manager for the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham.

“I’m also about to be married,” said Everette. “I’m engaged to my lovely fiance’ Charlon (and) our wedding date is Sept. 26.”

