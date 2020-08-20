Despite statewide glitches, most students logging in

LAURINBURG — Despite glitches in the state-wide system used for virtual learning, around 85% of Scotland County students have been logging on.

The school system uses NCEdCloud Portal, which has had some disruption of service on Monday morning and again on Wednesday morning. The disruption caused some users to be unable to log in to PowerSchool and Canvas which lead to the students not having access to classes and coursework for a time.

“NCDPI is working with the vendor to hopefully ensure that this doesn’t continue to be an issue,” said Public Information Officer Meredith Bounds. “Fortunately, the issue with NCEdCloud Portal was resolved both days by noon and it didn’t necessarily affect every user. We notified parents as soon as we were notified by NCDPI that there was a problem so parents or students wouldn’t panic if they couldn’t log in.”

Bounds added that there will be hiccups during the first week of remote learning and is asking everyone to try their best to be patient as the district and the state work to resolve these issues.

“Now, more than ever, it’s so important that our schools and district communicate with our parents and students — but it’s also equally important that our parents and guardians let our teachers and schools know if they are having a problem or if there is an issue,” Bounds said. “Working together, any problems or issues that may arise, we can usually resolve quickly.”

Bounds added that two-way communication is key, especially during remote learning. She encourages parents that have a problem, concern or questions to contact their child’s teacher or the school.

“We also want to remind parents that we need their most current contact information as well,” Bounds said. “If a child moves or if a parent has a new phone number, it’s important that they share this information with the school.”

According to Bounds, around 85% of students have been logging on since the first day of classes but there is a difference between logging on and being engaged.

“Keep in mind that this number doesn’t reflect all the students that are engaged in learning,” Bounds said. “We will be keeping attendance not only when students log in, but also we will track attendance and student engagement through communication with their teacher and assignments completed, particularly for those students who don’t have access to the internet or can’t log in each day.”

One of the issues with virtual learning is that not all students have access to WiFi but the district has distributed over 700 hot spots that allow students to get online and do their school work.

“If a student lives in an area where, even with a hotspot, they do not have access to the internet, teachers are uploading recordings of the class and their assignments on to a jump drive so that the student will have access to the instruction,” Bounds said.

Open house videos for the schools are on each school’s website and Facebook page for those parents who were unable to get to orientation along with other resources and information.

“Overall, these first few days of remote learning have gone well,” Bounds said. “Our schools are reporting a high level of engagement from our students and our staff is continuing to work really hard to make sure that our students are successful. I want to commend and thank them all – our district staff, our school staff, our parents and guardians, our Board of Education, and our students — for their hard work.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].