PROTEST IGNORED

LAURINBURG — The U.S. military wants land for training personnel to protect this country. Residents in the area are protesting in hopes of protecting their neighborhoods.

On Wednesday, the military won round one.

The Scotland County Planning and Zoning Board met and, despite outcries and protests from county residents outside of the meeting, voted to approve changing the text concerning military training facilities that could potentially be constructed in Scotland County. The opposition is based on a piece of land that is already in question for such a facility.

“My neighbors in the Deercroft Community and I first became aware of the proposed zoning ordinance amendment on July 29, the date of the previous virtual meeting of the planning and zoning board. Since then we have been gathering information and communicating with county and state officials to voice our concerns,” said Sarah Simmons.

“County officials seem to be intent on rushing forward with changes to existing zoning ordinances without sufficient opportunities for input and feedback from concerned citizens,” continued Simmons. “We feel that the proposed changes to the ordinances will encourage and make it easier for additional for-profit, private contractors to seek to operate combat training facilities and tactical training facilities in Scotland County. We believe these types of facilities will have a cumulative negative impact on our quality of life and property values, with no defined benefits to our county and its citizens.”

Several members of the Deercroft Community gathered prior to the board meeting to show their dislike for the facility, and it did not take long for others to stop and join in on the cause.

“We were not allowed in the meeting room, so as we stood outside, we logged onto the county YouTube site,” said Simmons. “It was difficult to ascertain who was speaking, to hear members’ comments and follow the discussion.

“Since we are not exactly sure what action the zoning board took, we intend to listen carefully to the recording of the meeting to discern what that Board approved to be sent to the board of county commissioners,” continued Simmons. “Then, we, as a group of concerned citizens and voters, will determine our next steps.”

Other residents at the protest were also vocal on their disapproval for the plans and hope that the Scotland County Board of Commissioners will take their thoughts into consideration. The issue is expected to come before the commissioners in their September meeting.

“Tactical training facilities will have a huge negative impact on the quality of life of families like mine,” said Rick Owens, one of the protesters, “with no significant benefits for the county. I urge the county commissioners to incorporate the recommendation of the planning and zoning board to require a conditional use permit for these facilities and put the well-being of people who live and work here before the interests of out-of-state, for-profit, defense contractors.”

The group of residents in opposition of the facility do not plan to let the issue disappear.

“We will continue to communicate with county administrative and elected officials as well others,” said Simmons. “We are aware of several people who have registered to speak at the public hearing on this issue scheduled in conjunction with the next meeting of the Board of County Commissioners.”

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners meet the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. At this time the meetings are being held in a virtual capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

