Machete attacker remains on the loose

LAURINBURG — Police here are looking for a man who robbed the Cricket Wireless store back in June with a machete.

According to Lt. Jeremy White, on June 17 a man walked into the store on South Main Street and attempted to return a speaker.

Since he didn’t have a receipt, the clerk wouldn’t allow the return and the man left. He then came back into the store and took at Boom Z2 Speaker valued at $60 off the shelf before hitting the clerk in the stomach with the side of the machete.

There were no injuries and the investigation is still on-going into who the man is.

Anyone who knows the identity of the man is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].