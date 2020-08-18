County sees its COVID-19 deaths number triple

LAURINBURG — Scotland County has seen a sudden spike in COVID-19 related deaths as of Tuesday.

On Aug. 11, the Scotland County Health Department reported that there were two COVID-19 related deaths — on the next day, the number jumped to five. According to the most recent COVID-19 update, the county has now seen 453 cases and had 359 recoveries. The death toll for Scotland County is now 6.

“The deaths are a result of COVID-19 positive cases in the county,” said Kristen Patterson, health director for the Scotland County Health Department. “I do not have the ages of these individuals at this time,” continued Patterson, “but they were over the age of 65.

“The state has requested long-term healthcare facilities and prisons to test their staff and individuals within these facilities because of the increase outbreaks throughout the state,” Patterson added. “This accounts for the increase of cases.”

Scotland County Health Department only reports cases from Scotland County residents.

As county residents continue to move forward and try to continue with their day to day activities, the number of positive cases has the potential to continue rising.

“There has been a spike in cases across the state of NC, because people are becoming more active since the stay at home restrictions have been lifted,” said Patterson.

The numbers presented by the Scotland County Health Department does not reflect the number of patients seen at the Scotland Memorial Hospital. The numbers reported are only Scotland County residents whether they were currently inside county limits or elsewhere.

