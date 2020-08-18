Cookies,popcornand more

LAURINBURG — Scots for Youth is giving a sugar rush with its “Crazy for Cookies” fundraiser. But it’s mot only cookies local folks can enjoy.

The local non-profit is selling tubs of ready-to-bake cookie dough and edible cookie dough — along with gallon bags of popcorn and boxed mixes.

“All the proceeds will be going to Scots for Youth,” said Marty Crumroy. “It will help with things that we’re hoping to do in the future like holding a supply drive for kids in the community to come to get school supplies for free but also to let us do something with the kids outside of the community-based activities we do.”

The fundraiser will go until Aug. 31 with pickup being on Sept. 15 at the Scots for Youth office at 416-C Fairley St. in Laurinburg.

Options for ready-to-bake cookie dough includes chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, white chocolate macadamia, peanut butter, M&M candies, snicker-doodle, triple chocolate and sugar. Edible cookie dough options are chunky chocolate chip, M&M candies, peanut butter chocolate chip, brownie batter and birthday cake.

Other options include gourmet white cheddar popcorn, classic caramel popcorn, caramel and cheddar popcorn, Louisiana gumbo mix, cheesy potato soup mix, fiesta soup trip mix and organic white rice.

Scots for Youth serves youth from ages 6 to 19 in Scotland County that are considered to be at risk of juvenile delinquency. The non-profit is community-based and includes programming ranging from parent enrichment classes, teen court, substance abuse counseling, gang prevention and community service and restitution.

Crumroy added that the youth have been participating in programs throughout this summer to help keep them out in the community despite COVID-19.

”We’ve been getting them into the community by taking them to Piggly Wiggly and Food Lion to load up groceries for older folks in the community,” Crumroy said. “And we’ve made colorful signs that we’re going to take to the nursing homes and go up to windows to let the residents know that we’re thinking about them.”

To order, contact the Scots for Youth office at 910-276-5477 or Dorothy B. Tyson at 910-280-6752. Payment is due at the time of the order.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at [email protected]