Annual ‘Ritz’ will go virtual

LAURINBURG — One of the most anticipated events for Scotland County residents is now going virtual.

“We are still having the Ritz,” said Kirsten Dean, foundation executive director for Scotland Health Care Systems, “however, this year it will be a bit of a different experience.

“Due to what is happening all over the world with the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel that a virtual Ritz is the best way to go,” added Dean.

Last year the event raised more than $250,000.

“We really appreciate our community and the support that they always give us,” said Dean. “We have set a goal of $250,000 this year and I really believe that our community will help make this a reality especially in light of everything going on right now, they know that health care is really important.”

The silent auction will open a few weeks prior to the event on Nov. 7.

“We have not worked out all of the details yet,” said Dean. “We are still working on getting our contributions in and working out other details.

“We welcome any contributions given to us,” continued Dean. “Usually we have items such as pottery, jewelry, handcrafted furniture and destination type items such as trips. “Usually we also have tickets to sports and other events but I am not sure that will be something we will be able to offer this year.”

There will be no cost to join the virtual event.

“Those wishing to view the Ritz event can do so by going to our website, www.scotlandhealth.org/virtualritz,” said Dean. “The site that we are using will allow those wanting to bid on items to do so by using their credit cards.“

There will be more information available closer to the event.

Last year, just over $100,000 was raised through the Need To Fund program.

“This year the money raised through the Need To Fund will go directly to Scotland Regional Hospice,” said Dean. “They have been a great partner and have provided a lot of support to us.

“They have been an integral part during the COVID-19 Pandemic, they provide much needed care and compassion,” added Dean.

Anyone wishing to make a contribution in advance can contact the foundation for more information.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]