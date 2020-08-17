Concert series attracting big numbers

LAURINBURG — Friday night’s virtual concert in the Hasty Realty-Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s summer concert series attracted more than 250 views for the Tim Clark band.

“The Tim Clark Band put on an amazing show,” said Chris English, executive director of the Chamber. “I hope to get to see them in person again in the near future. Tim played some of our favorites and some of his hits. You can see the concert at https://www.twitch.tv/videos/710445893 in case you missed it.

“It will also be posted on the Laurinburg After 5 Facebook page,” he added.

Friday was the third in the five-concert series.

This week will bring Jim Quick and Coastline to perform for Quick’s hometown crowd.

English said he expects Quick and Coastline to play their hits that are well known — “but I’m sure Jim will have a surprise for us all. You don’t get to be an 18-time Entertainer of the Year without having a few tricks up your sleeve.”

“Jim Quick and Coastline is always a crowd favorite at our events,” English added. “Most locals know Jim is a Laurinburg native and his pride in the Scotland County area shines through in his music, but with over 24,000 followers on Facebook they also have a huge fan base throughout the East Coast. So we expect all the Coastline Crazies to tune in this Friday night.”

Those who want to catch Friday’s concert can tune into https://www.twitch.tv/keatonlusk at 6:30 p.m. to see the show.

“There will be some sponsor ads prior to the band coming on, but when the band kicks off the show around 6:45, I promise you will be entertained,” English said. “The video quality is amazing and the sound quality is even better.

“A huge thank you to everyone that has tuned in and helped us support these bands and our sponsors,” he concluded.

