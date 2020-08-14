Wanted: Letters of love

For seniors citizens, who are the most at risk of being affected by COVID-19, isolation in assisted care facilities and hospice centers offer hardly more than a lonely existence. But letters, artwork and postcards have been flooding post offices around the world, all addressed to such facilities and hospitals.

Scotland County wants to join in.

Since March, seniors have been unable to have their loved ones come visit, since healthcare workers deem visitors too high of a risk to take in the middle of a pandemic. Scotland County Parks & Recreation has adopted a way of staying in touch with and putting a smile on the faces of the elderly, eager to help those isolated in assisted care facilities such as Scottish Pines in Laurinburg.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, strangers and loved ones alike have been sending their letters of encouragement to the elderly in need of a form of outside communication.

Often, this kind of isolation can be detrimental to the elderly, especially those with dementia. Designed to bring a little bit of joy and peace to those unable to see their loved ones, this program is expected to reach hundreds of our elderly here in Scotland County.

Jeff Maley, Scotland County’s Parks & Recreation coordinator, explains that this program will be the bridge between the community and local assisted living facilities in regards to bringing seniors letters or notes of encouragement.

“Something simple like a drawing with an encouraging note,” said Maley, when asked what our community should include in these letters. “There’s no way, at this moment, to know who your note will go to at the facility, but just knowing it will brighten the recipient’s day is enough for me.”

For now, Scotland County is focusing on getting these letters delivered to assisted living facilities. When asked who is invited to write these letters, Maley says there are no restrictions.

“Ideally, a child would be great for this activity, but we certainly will not deter anyone or any age person who would like to participate,” he said.

Simplicity is key, Maley added..

“Keep in mind that simplicity can be grand and most impactful in this endeavor. A single page note may be a better option than a 10-page letter,” Maley pointed out. Making the notes broad is also important, as you are most likely going to be encouraging a stranger.”

He hopes that churches will involve their youth, teachers will involve their students and the community will show a lot of love in these trying times.

Letters may be dropped off at 1210 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, the Wagram Recreation Center, or Scotland County Memorial Library. For information, contact Maley at 910-277-2588.

Kelsie Lopes is a summer intern for The Laurinburg Exchange.