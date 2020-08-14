Coronavirus antibodies getting used locally

LAURINBURG — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, blood has become more important than ever for one reason: the coronavirus antibodies.

“We are always in need of blood,” said Dr. Cheryl J. Davis, chief medical examiner for Scotland Memorial Hospital. “The Red Cross is always in need of blood and works hard to keep the collections going.”

There are more components to the testing of the blood due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The blood collected will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies,” said Davis. “Those that have the antibodies have encountered the virus and fought it off.

“This blood can be used to help others not only in a normal capacity,” continued Davis, “but the plasma from the blood can be used to help those who currently have the virus recover.”

There are patients currently being treated with antibodies collected from blood drives.

“We have patients in Scotland County that are currently being treated in the manner,” said Davis.

“I strongly encourage residents to donate blood,” continued Davis, “If you already know that you have the antibodies, I strongly recommend you start donating plasma to help others trying to recover from the virus.”

The antibodies along with an IV drip of Remdesivir are helping patient conditions improve.

“If you don’t know whether you have the antibody I also strongly recommend that you be tested and find out,” said Davis. “This is a simple way to help others and potentially help save a life.”

For information on donating blood residents can visit the Red Cross website at www.redcross.org.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]