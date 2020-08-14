Robeson County teachers assist peers in getting REAL

LUMBERTON — Two Robeson County teachers played a major role in ensuring that a state conference on remote learning took place successfully.

Two Robeson teachers, Phyllis King and Wendy Harrell, were among the educators from across North Carolina who helped design the Remote Education and Leadership, or REAL, Conference. The conference, which took place Thursday, was designed to meet the needs of teachers in classrooms like theirs.

Serving as hosts for the REAL conference were the NC Business Committee for Education, an educational nonprofit located in Gov. Roy Cooper’s office; Google and Smithfield Foods. More than 1,000 teachers from across the state registered to participate in the conference that brought them together with practical experts in virtual technology from across the country. More than 383 teachers from Robeson County participated.

Cooper welcomed the educators to the conference via video message.

“When we had to close schools in March, you were quick to adapt, staying connected to your students and making sure they continued to get the best education possible,” Cooper told the participating educators. “I appreciate your efforts to help address the challenges to remote learning and help students get connected to stay on track in their studies.”

Share Space Education and the Apollo Visitor Complex Project showcased free school lessons on designing a successful space mission. The space exploration sessions balance out the virtual materials with physical activities that can be done at home.

Another popular topic was teaching classes through gaming. Epic Games, a company headquartered in Cary and the creator of Fortnite, showed how the free software and lessons of Fortnite Creative can build coding and graphic skills that can lead to jobs ranging from architecture to virtual reality experiences.

Even big data came into play with a session on using Google Trends to teach economics and analysis, and exploring Data Nuggets to answer science questions.

When the pandemic pushed the Public Schools of Robeson County into remote education this past spring teachers and students scrambled to adjust to a new virtual classroom. Over the summer, Superintendent Shanita Wooten and staff throughout the district worked with several partners to plan for continued remote education and to improve the learning experience. As a result of that work, Robeson County’s public schools will use remote education for at least the first nine weeks of the school year.