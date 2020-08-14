It’s back to school time … virtually

LAURINBURG — Scotland County students and teachers will be back “in school” on Monday, but it will kick off another nine weeks of virtual learning to start the new school year.

The Scotland County Board of Education voted in July to keep students out of the schools and to continue virtual learning with plans to revisit the idea of allowing students back in the schools at a later date.

“Of course, the main challenge is not being able to physically be together in a classroom right now,” said Superintendent Ron Hargrave. “I’m confident that none of the teachers in the world today took a class in college on ‘How to Teach During a Worldwide Pandemic.’ Remote learning is not what our teachers trained for or that our teachers or students are accustomed to.

“Yes, we finished last school year doing remote learning and we learned a lot during that time,” Hargrave continued. “But now, we’ve got to step up our game and accountability standards. We’ve all got to understand that school is still taking place, it’s just in a different setting right now.”

Unlike when classes went online in the spring at the start of the pandemic, grades will be given to students and attendance will be taken daily — though teachers have been encouraged by the board to work with students and parents who might not be able to get on during the 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. school day.

Message to parents

“For parents, make sure that your student is engaged in learning and, if you have any questions or concerns, it’s important to reach out to their teacher or principal,” Hargrave said. “It’s also important for parents and guardians to ensure that our schools have correct and the most current contact information. If a phone number or address changes, please let the teacher or your school’s office staff know.”

Hargrave added that one of the challenges for families across the state and nation is the lack of access to technology. In Scotland County, the district has not faced the issue of having to get devices for students, such as Chromebooks, since the district already had the technology on hand for third- to 12th-graders.

”And to start school this year, all of our kindergarten to second-grade students will have their own iPad to use during remote learning at home as well,” Hargrave said. “We also know that there are some of our students that don’t have access to WiFi. We’ve had a grant and partnership with T-Mobile or the past two years and have been able to provide mobile hotspots to those students that don’t have access to the internet.

“Insofar as any other individual challenges our students and teachers face, we will work hard and do our best to find a solution,” Hargrave added.

Staff challenges

At Shaw Academy, Principal Brent Smith says staff are facing the challenges of the unknown as well as continuing to support students, even without being able to do so in person.

”We plan to provide the best remote instruction possible while fostering the supportive relationships that we are known for at Shaw Academy,” Smith said. “We also are unsure of the long-term effects, if any, that remote learning will have upon student achievement as well as the socio-emotional needs of our students and our staff.”

Smith added that virtual learning will be much more consistent this school year as teachers are more familiar with the virtual format and feedback will be ongoing throughout the year.

“We need our parents and guardians more than ever to communicate with us and join us in supporting students and providing for their needs and sharing with us any challenges during virtual learning that they are encountering,” Smith said. “In knowing this, we can best know how we can help your child and deploy the right resources in meeting those needs.”

Stay in contact

Scotland High Principal Larry Obeda added it’s important to maintain strong lines of communication during virtual learning.

“It is the expectation that all students with internet access attend all scheduled remote learning sessions with their teachers in order to be counted present,” Obeda said. “If circumstances arise and it is not possible for the student to attend the remote learning session such as no WiFi access or conflict in a parent’s work schedule, it is the responsibility of the administrator, teacher, parent and student to develop an individualized attendance plan for those students.”

According to Obeda, parental support for students is needed to be successful with remote learning and guidelines and resources for remote teaching and learning will be available to parents on the district’s website.

The guidelines and resources also address the best practices from both an instructional perspective as well as familial support viewpoint.

“The expectations for staff and students have increased and for remote learning to be successful, for your child to be successful, our partnership in education must be stronger than ever,” Obeda said. “For our high school students, please keep in mind that these grades will affect their final transcripts and will have an impact on college acceptance as well as future employment opportunities.”

Obeda added that staff and administration will remain accessible during these times as well with students having access virtually to their teacher during the hours of remote instruction as well as office hours outside of the scheduled class time.

It’s all elementary

At the elementary level, teachers are working on ways to accommodate parents as well as working with both screen time and independent practices for students.

“When developing the schedule for instruction, we were very aware of screen time and the impacts it can have on children,” said Laurel Hill Principal Laura Bailey. “Therefore, they will be online for small chunks of time that will include direct instruction and then will complete independent practice activities and assignments on their own.”

Bailey added a majority of instruction will take place in the morning hours with teachers having the time to plan and complete interventions in the afternoon hours.

“It seems that our plans change almost daily as no one has experienced something like this before, but regardless of schedules and location, our plan is to make remote learning the most effective it can be so that our students can experience success academically and socially,” Bailey said. “Right now, all of our plans are centered around finding innovative ways to meet the diverse needs of our student population.”

While virtually learning is not ideal for teachers, students and parents, adding a heightened level of stress, Bailey wants to continue to push that it is an unprecedented time and situation with everyone having to accept that not everything will be perfect right away.

“Virtual learning presents challenges as students will not be physically in the building to learn,” Bailey said. “Finding a balance between instruction, building relationships, monitoring social-emotional needs, while adhering to screen time regulations has been a challenge.”

As the school year begins the district will also be having a “Tech Help Desk” available for parents, teachers and students to utilize in case of software or hardware issues with Chromebooks or hotspots during remote instruction. The email for the help desk is [email protected] and the phone number is 910-610-5481. The help desk hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Email requests for comments were sent out to all Scotland County Schools principals. Those who responded have been included in this story.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].