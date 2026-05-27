Highland Hooligans drop home opener to Ghost Crabs

LAURINBURG —The Highland Hooligans couldn’t keep up with the Cape Fear Ghost Crabs, falling 11-1 on Tuesday at Legion Park.

Cape Fear got on the board first in the opening inning when a steal of home scored the game’s first run. The Ghost Crabs added to their early lead in the second inning. Dylan Stacks drew a walk and later scored, Brenner Gursky singled to bring in a run and Trey Pierce followed with a two-run single. Cape Fear added two more runs in the seventh on Kayden Leck’s home run to center field on a 3-0 count.

Nate Barr got the start for the Hooligans. The right-handed pitcher allowed three hits and five runs, four earned, over two innings while striking out three and walking three. Cape Fear held the Hooligans scoreless over four innings, allowing four hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

David Bullard, Marc Pieto and Jonathan Westbay each collected two hits for Laurinburg. Easton Oxendine went 1-for-1 at the plate and drove in the Hooligans’ lone run. Reynell Capellan Reyes also stole two bases.

Cape Fear finished with 11 hits. Pierce led the Ghost Crabs with two RBIs while going 1-for-5. Drew Beard collected three hits in three at-bats, and Gursky added two hits in three at-bats. Cape Fear also showed patience at the plate, drawing nine walks. Gavin Marceric and Stacks led the team with two walks each.

The Ghost Crabs were aggressive on the bases, stealing seven total, including three by Ryan Seagroves. Cape Fear also turned one double play and played error-free defense. Brock Polilli led the team defensively with eight chances.

Laurinburg (0-2) returns home Thursday to face the Sandhills Bogeys at 7 p.m.