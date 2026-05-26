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Khaleb McRae to compete in Rabat Diamond League

Travis Petty Jr Sports Editor
in ,
Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

LAURINBURG —North Carolina native Khaleb McRae is set to compete in the Rabat leg of the 2026 Diamond League Series alongside world championship bronze medalist Bryan Levell.

McRae holds the indoor 400-meter record, running 44.52 seconds at the Tyson Invitational, earned silver in the 400 meters at the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships and silver in the 4×400-meter relay at the 2025 meet, before winning the gold in the 4×400-meter relay at the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Toruń, Poland.

The Rabat Diamond League meet will be held on May 31, 2026, in Rabat, Morocco.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at [email protected] or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @Travis Petty Jr.

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