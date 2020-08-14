The view from the ‘burbs of John’s Station

The 10 acres of longleaf pine are gone from our front yard. That wasn’t planned nor was it a desire to sell the timber for financial gain, but rather it was caused by a natural predator known as the southern pine bark beetle. During the first year of infestation over fifty trees died, and at the beginning of the second year, hundreds were dead or dying. Clear cutting was a necessary sacrifice.

Instead of being concealed in the woods we now can see the traffic pass by about 250 yards distant as small hardwood saplings and weeds begin to reclaim the area.

Behind that natural shield of trees and for over five months we have largely remained socially isolated, leaving our wee haven or home for food, physician’s appointments, and an occasionally drive to our beach cottage where social isolation is continuously practiced.

What could have been did not happen.

A national pandemic plan was trashed and talking points prevailed. What could have ended within a month or so is still with us as many ignore the crisis that many call a “hoax.”

Having served in “death care” for 45 years, the truth is that just one single death was never a “hoax.” It was real, it was traumatic, and it was a personal loss to other family members and friends.

On Aug. 8, a total of 160,000 in the United States of America have died from the CovOVID-19 pandemic, and thousands of others will carry its lasting physical and emotional effects for life.

The “hoax” virus continues to grow, and every new carrier becomes another virus spreader if they continue to believe that reality is a “hoax.”

On the other side, if we had taken the threat seriously in the beginning — or back in March — by May we would not only have returned to our normal lives, but thousands and thousands of lives would have been spared, our economy would be in recovery, millions of us would be gainfully employed, and trillions of dollars would have been saved in extra government welfare and healthcare expenses.

Yeah, we miss baseball season, the anticipation of football season, public worship services, family reunions, going out weekly for a special dinner with the family, and other anticipated social gatherings.

Losing 10 acres of longleaf pines was a bitter pill to swallow, but it was necessary as there are no treatments to eradicate the pine bark beetle. Losing months of our normal lives is even more difficult to swallow as it could have been prevented.

Looking forward to the days where we respect science, respect nature, and respect each other.

Beacham McDougald is a Laurinburg resident and Scotland County historian.