Practice makes perfect

LAURINBURG — Training is key in the fire service and the city of Laurinburg Fire Department strives to continuously provide training opportunities for its members.

“We had Municipal Emergency Services come in to assist in Extrication Training using the battery-operated Hurst, jaws of life,” said Donald Locklear Jr., an engineer with the city of Laurinburg Fire Department. “We performed several scenarios from basic removal of doors and roofs to technical dash rolls.

“So, basically if a patient is pinned by the dash inside the vehicle we can remove them to safety,” continued Locklear.

Toranze “Toot” Lee was the main instructor along with some of his other co-workers.

“Toot has provided training for us in the past and has a lot of knowledge in vehicle extrication,” said Locklear. “Our guys learned a lot from the rookies to the veterans.”

The fire department meets twice a month with at least one of those meetings set aside specifically for training.

“We are hoping to have him back in the future to get into the heavy equipment such as buses and tractor-trailers due to Hwy 74 running through our fire district,” said Locklear.

”It’s important for us to train and stay up to date on all the new technology with cars advancing every day,” added Locklear. “With all the new safety features added it’s important for us to have the knowledge of all the advancements.”

The Laurinburg Fire Department is dedicated to the safety of the people it serves.

“We will continue to do the best that we can to protect the people we serve,” said Locklear. “We continue to learn and improve on a daily basis whether it be training events or actual emergency scenes.

“Protocols and techniques change very often due to growing technology and we have to be sure to continue to grow with it,” added Locklear.

