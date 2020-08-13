LAURINBURG —Church Community Services is giving away free household items to Scotland County residents.

“We are clearing a room in which we stored household items such as glassware and a few kitchen supplies to make space available for a used toy room,” said Denise Riggins, Church Community Services director.

“These items are free on a first come first serve basis on Friday, at 8:30 a.m.,” added Riggins.

Residents who are interested in items are asked to bring a box or bag to assist in carrying items.

“We are getting geared up now for Christmas Cheer and while we ask for new toys for our Christmas Cheer project we are accepting slightly used toys now and going forward,” said Riggins.

“These slightly used items will be placed in a special room in the clothing closet and available to our regular shoppers,” added Riggins. “The clothing closet is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday by appointment only in order to keep our shoppers and volunteers as safe and as socially distanced as possible.”

Residents can call 910-260-8330 to make an appointment to donate or to shop.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]