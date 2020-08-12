Board of Ed meets its new attorney

LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Board of Education got to meet its new attorney on Monday.

For its legal services, the board contracts out with Tharrington Smith LLP out of Raleigh and has been working with Eva DuBuisson since early 2018 after Nick Sojka announced he would be leaving the district after two decades.

Now after a reconfiguration, the board will be working with Stephen Rawson — though the board does have the option to request a different attorney.

“It’s a two-way understanding of if we feel comfortable with each other,” said Board Chair Rick Singletary. “We do have the option to request another attorney if the board feels it’s necessary. It’s not official but we will be working with Mr. Rawson … he is who the firm assigned to us.”

Rawson told the board that he was looking forward to working with them at Monday’s meeting and will be back in Scotland County on Aug. 24 for the Committee of the Whole meeting.

According to the Tharrington Smith website, Rawson earned his undergraduate degree in physics from Duke University and, after graduation, went to teach seventh-grade science in Louisville, Kentucky. While teaching he got his masters in education, then returned to Duke University to earn his law degree.

He currently resides in Durham.

Tharrington Smith focuses on criminal defense, civil litigation, divorce and family law, professional neutrals and education law. The firm has 16 attorneys that focus specifically in education law.

The board hired Tharrington Smith LLP and DuBuisson in August 2018 over Laurinburg native Brandi Jones Bullock of Jones Bullock, PLLC.

