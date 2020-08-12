Grant to benefit Habitat’s roofing program

LAURINBURG — Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County has received a grant of $82,000 from Habitat for Humanity International.

The money, which comes from the Hurricane Florence Grant Program, will be used to continue the work Habitat for Humanity has been doing in its Disaster Roof Repair Program. The program was founded after Hurricane Florence tore through Scotland and surrounding counties, damaging some structures beyond repair. To date, Scotland County’s Habitat branch has completed 170 projects, spending more than $750,000 to do so.

This fall, the team will begin building their 50th house. Chris Carpenter, director of Scotland County’s Habitat for Humanity, says this will be a tremendous milestone for the entire community.

“We are raising money for the 50th house with our 50for50 campaign,” he said. “Our goal is to raise $50,000 in funding or gifts in kind to help with the building of this 50th house.

“The easiest way for individuals to support us is to purchase one of our 50for50 Club shirts for $20 and wear them out in the community to help promote this historic build,” Carpenter added. “They can be purchased at our Habitat ReStore. We are mailing a letter this week to individuals and businesses who have supported us in the past.”

In May, the annual Bike to Build event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event cancellation was a huge hit to Habitat’s budget — however, anyone who has supported the event in the past now has the opportunity to support the 50for50 campaign. Local subcontractors are helping build the 50th house at no cost to Habitat.

“It is a great give and give partnership. Our program creates first time home-ownership for a family in need within this community,” Carpenter says, when asked how this event will help the community. “We have always had support from the community and that is why we have been able to build the previous 49 homes.”

To date, Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County has built homes totaling more than $2.5 million in property value. Carpenter is surprised with the success and growth of the program, stating that in December 2018, they started with only $20,000 and no other funding sources available.

“People take pride in being residents of this county,” he said. “After Hurricane Florence, homes all around the county were covered with tarps and that is hard to look at as a community. This program has solved that problem in 170 of those homes.

“The best part of doing the work is seeing the homeowners take pride in their homes again and start to work on other parts of their home that they can afford,” Carpenter added.

Kelsie Lopes is a summer intern for The Laurinburg Exchange.