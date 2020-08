W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange

This zipper spider, also known as yellow garden spiders, created a large web in the window of Edward Jones Agent Joseph Bowen in The Oaks professional building on South Main Street this week. The web of the yellow garden spider is distinctive — a circular shape up to 2 feet in diameter, with a dense zigzag of silk, known as a stabilimentum, in the center. These spiders live up to one year.